The US military confirmed on Saturday that its forces disabled a Gambia-flagged vessel in the Gulf of Oman after it ignored more than 20 warnings and attempted to sail toward an Iranian port in violation of Washington’s blockade.
US Central Command said its forces observed the M/V Lian Star transiting international waters toward an Iranian port on May 29 and repeatedly warned the vessel that it was violating the US blockade.
After the crew failed to comply, a US aircraft fired a Hellfire missile into the ship’s engine room, disabling the vessel and stopping it from continuing toward Iran, according to CENTCOM.
The US military said its forces have now disabled five commercial vessels and redirected 116 others as part of efforts to fully enforce the blockade while a ceasefire with Iran remains in effect.
The US military has disabled another merchant vessel attempting to enter an Iranian port despite an American naval blockade, The Associated Press reported Saturday, citing a US official familiar with the operation.
The Gambia-flagged bulk carrier Lian Star ignored repeated overnight warnings from US forces as it moved toward an Iranian port, the official said on condition of anonymity to discuss military operations.
US aircraft disabled the vessel in the Gulf of Oman, leaving it adrift, the official said, adding that American forces had not boarded the ship.
The incident brings to six the number of ships stopped by the US military while attempting to breach the blockade. One vessel was allowed to continue.
Iranian political prisoner and martial arts champion Benyamin Naqdi who was arrested during January protests in Shiraz has been sentenced to death for spreading “corruption on earth”, his lawyer said.
State media had earlier released a video of Naqdi’s forced confession, identifying him as the young man who used a canister filled with flammable liquid to throw flames at government motorcycle forces in Shiraz.
His lawyer Mostafa Nili told the Emtedad channel that Naqdi was initially issued an indictment on charges including “moharebeh” (waging war against God), membership in groups disrupting security, assembly and collusion to commit crimes against national security, and propaganda against the establishment.
Nili added that separate accusations of causing bodily harm to officers and carrying a bladed weapon were dropped, but judges at the Revolutionary Court treated all the remaining charges as “corruption on earth” and issued the death sentence on that basis.
Naqdi is an athlete with several championship titles in kickboxing and Muay Thai.
As US economic pressure, staggering inflation and negative growth converge, economists warn that Iran faces an increasingly bleak outlook that could push millions more people below the poverty line.
Hojattollah Mirzaei, an economics professor at Allameh Tabataba'i University and former head of the country’s retirement funds, shed light on the compounding crisis at a panel hosted by Donya-e-Eqtesad newspaper.
He said rising exchange rates, import restrictions, higher transportation costs, intensifying inflationary expectations, internet shutdowns and government financial deficits are driving up unemployment and eroding household purchasing power.
According to Mirzaei, an additional 3.5 million to 4.5 million people are expected to fall into poverty this year alone due to the economic fallout from the March war.
The cost-of-living crisis and the inflationary spiral
The macroeconomic pressure is being felt most sharply in household expenses.
The Central Bank of Iran reported an annual inflation rate of more than 50.6% in April. According to the same report, monthly inflation spiked to 67%.
Prices of some goods and services rose by up to 100% during the same period, vastly outpacing stagnant wage growth.
Prominent economist Masoud Nili warned that even if military tensions ease, economic conditions will not easily return to normal.
“The greatest current danger to Iran’s economy is being caught in an escalating inflationary spiral,” Nili said, calling it “a path that becomes increasingly difficult to control the further it goes.”
Market paralysis and the rise of the working poor
The inflationary pressure is coinciding with severe economic contraction.
Mirzaei projected that Iran’s economy will shrink by 8.8% to 10% in the current Iranian year, adding that even the 10% forecast may be optimistic.
The downturn has also frozen the labor market.
Hossein Rajabpour, head of the Saba Research Institute, said job creation has sharply declined, with the industrial sector suffering the heaviest losses following the recent conflict.
The crisis has also changed the profile of poverty in Iran. Social policy researcher Kowsar Yousefi said a significant share of those who are employed still live below the poverty line.
Frozen assets and the limits of a short-term fix
To ease the acute economic pressure, Iran is pushing for the release of roughly $24 billion in assets frozen in foreign banks.
Tehran hopes access to those funds could help stabilize the currency market, lower inflationary expectations and reduce the cost of importing basic goods and raw materials. Iranian officials have said “meaningful negotiations will not begin without the release of these assets.”
But economists warn that such cash injections would offer only temporary relief.
While access to foreign exchange reserves could help exchange rates, inflation and short-term growth, deeper structural problems would remain.
Iran is also hoping that a deal with Washington will end the blockade that has severely restricted its access to oil revenues in recent months, leaving 60 million barrels worth $6 billion stranded on tankers, according to TankerTrackers.
Even if a deal resolves those issues and sanctions are lifted, chronic weakness in domestic and foreign investment would continue to weigh heavily on the economy.
That vulnerability is reflected in global resilience data. According to a business environment resilience index compiled by Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which evaluates how effectively 130 countries withstand and recover from economic shocks, Iran ranks near the bottom at 125th.
The ranking stands in sharp contrast to regional peers such as Qatar and Saudi Arabia, both of which are among the world’s top 50 most resilient economies.
Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters warned on Saturday that all commercial ships and oil tankers must use designated routes in the Strait of Hormuz and obtain permission from the IRGC Navy, threatening both non-compliant vessels and foreign military intervention.
The headquarters, Iran’s central wartime command body, said in a statement that due to what it called the “integrated nature” of the Strait of Hormuz route, all ships, commercial vessels and oil tankers are required to travel only through designated lanes and receive authorization from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy.
“Any violation of these regulations will seriously endanger the security of their passage,” the statement said.
The command also warned that any action by military vessels to interfere in the management of the Strait of Hormuz or disrupt maritime traffic would be targeted by the armed forces of the Islamic Republic.