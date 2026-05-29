Iran’s Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA) said on Friday US sanctions would not secure control over the Strait of Hormuz, following its designation by the US Treasury Department.

"The US Treasury Department recently announced sanctions on PGSA. PGSA, while condemning this action, considers being sanctioned by a country whose leader takes pride in piracy as a sign of its own positive performance. You will not gain control over Strait of Hormuz, which you failed to achieve through warfare and diplomacy, by means of sanctions either," it posted on X.

"Despite the provocative actions of the United States in the waters of the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, this body continues, without interruption, to review and grant passage permits to non-hostile vessels in order to facilitate navigation. Statistics from the first month of the PGSA's activities will be published soon," it added.