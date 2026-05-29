Claims by US President Donald Trump about a possible agreement with Iran are “a mix of truth and lies” and do not reflect the draft terms being reviewed in Tehran, IRGC-affiliated Fars News reported, citing informed sources.
The report said the draft agreement, framed as “commitment for commitment,” is in the final stages of approval in Iran but no definitive decision has yet been made.
According to Fars, Trump has claimed victory by presenting points that contradict the text of the draft, even as he says the US blockade will be lifted.
The report denied that Iran had agreed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz without tolls or conditions, saying no such clause exists in the draft. It said Tehran would reopen the strait after the blockade is lifted, based on its own arrangements, which could include monitoring, inspections, services and security measures.
Fars also rejected Trump’s claim that Iran would dismantle or destroy its nuclear material, saying informed sources described the assertion as baseless and absent from the memorandum.
The report said the most important part of the draft is an immediate payment of $12 billion in frozen Iranian assets, adding that Tehran would not enter any further phase of negotiations until the money is released.
It also said a full ceasefire in Lebanon in line with Hezbollah’s position was another key issue.
Fars said Iran would only move to the next stage of talks, including sanctions relief and the nuclear issue, if those conditions are resolved, and that any final agreement would be based on the Islamic Republic’s red lines and “complete distrust” of the United States.