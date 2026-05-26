Iran is insisting on receiving half of its frozen assets upon signing a memorandum of understanding with the United States, Al Arabiya reported, citing a diplomatic source.

The source said Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf’s trip to Qatar was aimed at discussing mechanisms to release the frozen assets.

Tehran is demanding that the remaining half be transferred within 60 days, the report said, adding that Iran has sought the release of about $24 billion in frozen assets during the negotiations.