Iranian media published a message attributed to Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei marking the Hajj pilgrimage, saying the United States and Israel had been targeted through missile and drone capabilities on land, at sea and in the air, and that regional countries would no longer serve as a shield for the US military presence.

The message said countries in the region share capacities and interests that could help shape “a new order in the region and the world.”

It also said the slogans “Death to America” and “Death to Israel” would remain the rallying cries of the Islamic world, particularly among young people.

“The region will not return to past conditions, and Washington will no longer have a safe place to station military bases in the region,” the message added.

The statement was published despite no image or audio recording of Mojtaba Khamenei having appeared since the war began in February.