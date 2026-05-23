The US and Iran are expected to announce the finalization of a peace deal by Sunday afternoon to end fighting on all fronts, The Washington Times reported citing a source close to the negotiations.

A draft proposal was agreed early Saturday and sent to leaders in both countries for final approval, according to the report.

The Washington Times reported that top negotiators, including Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, JD Vance, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, had already approved the draft.