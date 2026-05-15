Iranians have described worsening economic conditions in messages sent to Iran International, with several pointing to sharp rises in medicine prices and shortages of basic drugs.

One person said they had managed to connect to the internet for the first time since about two months ago and found that Liskantin syrup, used for epilepsy and seizures, had risen from 9 million rials, about $5, last year to 42 million rials, about $23, and was still difficult to find.

Another message said the price of a sheet of B6 and B12 vitamins had reached 13 million rials, about $7, putting it beyond the reach of many patients.

A pharmacy worker in Shahr-e Qods said one father who came to buy medicine for his child did not have enough money and tried to use a government electronic voucher, but could not. “He was looking for a way to sell it so he could buy the medicine,” the worker said.