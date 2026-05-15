The United Arab Emirates will accelerate construction of a new oil pipeline to double its export capacity through Fujairah, Reuters reported, citing the Abu Dhabi media office.
The project would sharply expand the UAE’s ability to bypass the largely shuttered Strait of Hormuz, the key energy route at the center of the Iran war’s maritime and oil market tensions.
Iranians have described worsening economic conditions in messages sent to Iran International, with several pointing to sharp rises in medicine prices and shortages of basic drugs.
One person said they had managed to connect to the internet for the first time since about two months ago and found that Liskantin syrup, used for epilepsy and seizures, had risen from 9 million rials, about $5, last year to 42 million rials, about $23, and was still difficult to find.
Another message said the price of a sheet of B6 and B12 vitamins had reached 13 million rials, about $7, putting it beyond the reach of many patients.
A pharmacy worker in Shahr-e Qods said one father who came to buy medicine for his child did not have enough money and tried to use a government electronic voucher, but could not. “He was looking for a way to sell it so he could buy the medicine,” the worker said.
Israel’s Channel 11 reported, citing American and Israeli sources, that Israel has sent a “clear message” to Washington that it wants the military campaign against the Islamic Republic to resume.
The report said recent consultations included the option of limited, targeted US strikes on fuel and energy facilities in Iran.
It said the aim would be to increase pressure on Tehran and force the Islamic Republic back to negotiations and into retreat on its nuclear program.
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called for reform of the UN Security Council at a BRICS meeting in New Delhi, saying the issue was “not a choice, but a necessity for the survival of the United Nations,” IRGC-affiliated Tasnim reported.
Araghchi said Tehran wanted a council that “truly represents all continents and regions of the world,” adding that BRICS should use its capacity to rebuild global governance and restore credibility to multilateralism.
“What we see today in some international institutions is not multilateralism, but an effort to preserve unilateralism under the cover of international law,” he said.
He said the instrumental use of law, unilateral sanctions and disregard for national sovereignty pointed to a deep crisis in global governance.
US President Donald Trump will decide after returning from China whether to resume the war against Iran or extend the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, Israel’s Kan broadcaster reported, citing Israeli sources.
The sources said senior Israeli military officials and US Central Command had held consultations in recent days.
They added that Israel wants to return to the military campaign against the Islamic Republic, a position Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has emphasized several times.
Separately, Haaretz reported that although there were no signs of an unusual security alert, the possibility of renewed fighting in the coming days had been raised.
US President Donald Trump said he and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed Iran during their final bilateral meeting before Trump’s departure, adding that both leaders wanted the Strait of Hormuz open.
“We did discuss Iran. We feel very similar. We don’t want them to have a nuclear weapon. We want the straits open,” Trump said.
“They closed it, and we closed it on top of them – but we want the strait open. It’s a crazy thing. They are a little bit crazy,” he added, in remarks that appeared to refer to the disruption around the Strait of Hormuz.
Trump said both leaders were optimistic about US-China relations after the meeting.