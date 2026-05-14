His death occurred during the January Massacre, a nationwide crackdown on anti-establishment protests that resulted in the deaths of thousands of people across Iran.

Witnessing the shooting from just a few meters away, Parham's father immediately retrieved his son’s body.

To prevent security forces from seizing the remains — a frequent occurrence during the crackdown — the father carried the teenager in his arms for hundreds of meters through the protest zone to reach his vehicle, eventually transporting him directly to the family home.

Security forces demand 'rioter' narrative for burial

The day after the killing, security officials refused to grant burial permits unless the family agreed to their terms.

According to sources familiar with the matter, officials coerced the father into signing a written commitment saying his son had been killed by "rioters" rather than state forces.

Authorities threatened to withhold the body indefinitely if the family did not comply with the official narrative.

Conscience over safety

Family and friends remember Parham as a kind and soft-spoken teenager who was deeply devoted to his parents.

His family said that on the night of the protest, his father had tried to convince him to stay home, promising to buy him a PlayStation 5 if he avoided the streets.

In an exchange that has since defined his legacy, Parham replied: "If I don't go, what am I supposed to do with my conscience?"