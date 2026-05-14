US Republican Senator John Kennedy warned that Iran would use a nuclear weapon if it acquired one, saying the country poses an immediate and dangerous threat in remarks during a Fox News interview on Wednesday.

"Here's the problem. Here's why the New York Times is wrong. Iran has been a problem since God was a baby, and the problem is that the leadership, there is a strain of crazy that can't be fixed. If you give them a bomb, they will use it. I know my colleagues, like Senator Schumer, says they're not a problem, but frankly, Chuck Senator Schumer can't even cook a cheeseburger on this issue, he's wrong. They're a threat, and that's why the President acted," Kennedy said.

Kennedy said Iran enriched uranium to 60% and it is only a short step from weapons-grade levels, arguing that once a warhead is developed it could be mounted on a missile and used against other countries.