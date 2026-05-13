Israel welcomes Dominican Republic IRGC terror designation
Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon on Tuesday welcomed the Dominican Republic’s decision to designate Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Hezbollah as terrorist organizations.
"I welcome the Dominican Republic’s decision to designate Hezbollah and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps as terrorist organizations. This is an important decision that aligns with dozens of countries that have already done the right thing. The world increasingly understands that the terror led by Iran is not only a threat to Israel - it is a global threat," Danon posted on X.