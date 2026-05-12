Australia will join a “strictly defensive” France and UK-led mission aimed at securing shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, Defense Minister Richard Marles said on Tuesday.

Australia will contribute an E-7A Wedgetail surveillance aircraft already deployed in the region, according to Marles, who said the mission followed a meeting of 40 countries, CBS reported.

Marles said Australia stood ready to support the multinational mission once established, describing it as a commitment to the security of international trade.