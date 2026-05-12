Iran said on Tuesday a suspected oil spill near Kharg Island in the Persian Gulf was likely caused by a tanker discharging contaminated ballast water, rejecting claims it came from its oil facilities, Reuters reported.

Vice-President Shina Ansari said monitoring pointed to a non-Iranian tanker as the source, while Iran’s Oil Terminals Company said inspections found no evidence of leaks from pipelines, storage tanks or loading infrastructure, the report added.

Satellite images showed a grey and white slick spreading across dozens of square kilometers near Iran’s main oil export hub.

Maritime tracking group Tanker Trackers said the explanation “seems very plausible,” adding that the vessel in question had previously been seized by Iran.