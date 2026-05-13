Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said the government would not allow people to exploit wartime conditions to put pressure on livelihoods, state media reported on Wednesday.

"We will not allow some people to exploit wartime conditions to target people's livelihoods, create economic disruption and seek illegitimate gains through illegal actions," Pezeshkian said at a meeting on market conditions and supply chains, according to IRNA.

He said one of the main aims of Iran's enemies was to disrupt the economy and increase pressure on living conditions, adding that authorities needed to ensure supplies while protecting both producers and consumers.

Pezeshkian also called for tighter oversight of supply and distribution chains to prevent hoarding and uncontrolled price increases and said boosting exports and trade with neighboring countries was key to strengthening economic resilience.