The head of the Iranian parliament's national security and foreign policy committee said on Wednesday a plan for managing the Strait of Hormuz had been finalized and submitted to parliament for review.

"A plan for managing the Strait of Hormuz has reached a final conclusion in the commission and has been uploaded to parliament's system for review and approval," committee chairman Ebrahim Azizi said, according to state media.

Azizi did not provide details of the proposal but said Iran aimed to use the strategic waterway "as a power-building lever."

"The Islamic Republic of Iran wants to use this geographic capacity as a source of leverage," he said.