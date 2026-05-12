US President Donald Trump shared two images on Truth Social on Tuesday depicting apparent attacks on Iranian military assets, including an exploding aircraft bearing an Iranian flag and Iranian fast boats struck at sea.
One image showed a US warship firing what appeared to be a laser weapon at an aircraft alongside the caption: "Lasers: Bing, Bing, GONE!!!"
A second image showed explosions hitting boats carrying Iranian flags beneath a US drone, captioned: "BYE BYE, 'Fast Boats'".
Some Iranians say security bodies blocked their internet or SIM cards over alleged online activity against the Islamic Republic, then demanded pro-government posts, written pledges and guarantors to restore access, according to messages sent to Iran International.
The unsigned notices asked recipients to provide personal details including home and work addresses, bank account information, images of bank cards and links to all their social media accounts.
They were also instructed to sign handwritten pledges not to publish content deemed harmful to the country’s “psychological, social or political security.”
The notices warned that users’ activities were being monitored through “smart surveillance and artificial intelligence systems” and said repeated violations could lead to judicial action and heavier punishment.
Some citizens were further instructed to publish at least 20 posts supporting the Islamic Republic on social media and send evidence that the posts had been uploaded.
Pressure campaigns expand online
The demands mark the latest effort by Iranian authorities to tighten control over online activity following waves of dissent and criticism on social media over the past year.
Recipients were told not to publish all pro-government posts in a single day “to make the activity appear natural,” according to the messages.
Some were also ordered to attend nighttime government rallies that began after US and Israeli attacks earlier this year and continued after a ceasefire took hold. Participants were instructed to photograph themselves carrying Islamic Republic flags or images of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
In several cases, authorities requested identification documents from a guarantor who would accept responsibility for any future “criminal activity” by the targeted individual.
In August 2025, many Iranians wrote on social media that their SIM cards had been abruptly disconnected without warning or court orders after they published critical posts online, particularly in the aftermath of the 12-day war.
Some said security bodies contacted them through the domestic messaging platform Eitaa and told them to meet a series of demands or report to entities including the Prosecutor’s Office cyber division to regain access.
During those visits, citizens said they were ordered to submit copies of their national ID cards and sign written pledges promising to stop critical online activity.
Similar measures were reported in October 2024, when journalists and political activists said security bodies blocked their SIM cards, forced them to delete posts and ordered them to publish content that contradicted their views.
Kuwait's accusation that alleged Iran-linked infiltrators tried to reach Bubiyan Island has drawn attention to a China-backed port project on the island, according to an Associated Press report.
Kuwaiti authorities said on Tuesday that men detained after allegedly trying to enter the country by sea admitted links to Iran's Revolutionary Guards and had been tasked with infiltrating Bubiyan Island to carry out hostile acts.
Bubiyan Island, in northeastern Kuwait near the Iraqi border, hosts the Mubarak Al Kabeer Port project, which China has backed as part of broader regional infrastructure investment.
The China angle was highlighted by the Associated Press as US President Donald Trump prepares to travel to Beijing for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Damage to the United Arab Emirates' largest gas processing plant from Iranian attacks last month may not be fully repaired until 2027, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing operator Adnoc Gas.
Adnoc Gas aims to restore the Habshan facility to 80% of processing capacity by the end of 2026, with full operations expected in 2027, the report said, citing a company statement.
The plant, which was hit twice in early April, suspended operations after debris from intercepted drones sparked fires, according to the FT.
Qatar asked ships near its main liquefied natural gas export facility to turn off their transponders this week, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The directive applied to vessels within Ras Laffan port, anchorages and port waters, telling them to switch off their Automatic Identification System. The move appeared to trigger a wave of tankers going dark across the Persian Gulf, according to the report.
One of the people familiar with the matter described the directive as a safety measure.
Businesses across Iran are cutting jobs, scaling back operations and facing possible closure as internet disruptions, inflation and the economic fallout from war deepen pressure on employers and consumers, according to messages sent to Iran International.
A nail and manicure instructor said her business had effectively stopped operating since March last year as customers struggling to cover basic expenses reduced spending on beauty services.
The woman said internet outages had also cut off income from selling online training packages. At the same time, the signal for her point-of-sale payment terminal had been disabled.