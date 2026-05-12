A nail and manicure instructor said her business had effectively stopped operating since March last year as customers struggling to cover basic expenses reduced spending on beauty services.

The woman said internet outages had also cut off income from selling online training packages. At the same time, the signal for her point-of-sale payment terminal had been disabled.

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“When I followed up, they told me the signal for payment devices used by ‘non-essential businesses’ had been suspended indefinitely for security reasons,” she told Iran International.

Industrial firms report layoffs, bankruptcies

Messages received by Iran International also pointed to growing unemployment and bankruptcies in industries linked to petrochemicals, ports and construction.

Many workers who lost jobs or faced layoffs said they had turned to ride-hailing services such as Snapp or other unstable work to survive.

One worker in the industrial sector said the price of steel profiles used in construction had more than doubled since before the war, rising from 700,000 rials ($0.38) per kilogram to 1.55 million rials ($0.85).

“Because of these price increases, we’ve been unemployed for three months and can no longer afford raw materials,” he said.

Steel profile prices have risen between 120% and 160% over the past year, according to accounts sent to Iran International.

A cabinet-maker said the price of a single MDF sheet had climbed from 30 million rials ($16.50) last year to between 150 million rials ($82.50) and 170 million rials ($93) this year.

“With raw material costs rising 400% to 470%, continuing the business and paying rent is no longer possible,” he said.

Other citizens previously told Iran International that shortages of iron sheets and petrochemical materials in cities including Isfahan had forced many industrial workshops to close.

Port workers say wages delayed

Iran International also received reports of layoffs and business slowdowns in ports and logistics hubs.

An employee at Rajaei Port said many workers had been dismissed and those still employed often received salaries late.

“The port has become very quiet,” the worker said.

Rajaei, one of Iran’s main commercial ports, was hit by a major fire in May 2025 after what authorities described as an explosion involving a container carrying hazardous chemicals including sodium perchlorate. The blast killed dozens of people.

Several contractors linked to the port had already faced financial difficulties before the explosion and the subsequent war, according to workers familiar with the situation.

Another resident from Bandar-e Emam wrote that companies linked to the port had reduced staff and struggled to pay wages on time.

Iranian outlet Rouydad24 reported on May 7 that workers at Mobarakeh Steel had seen wages reduced to the official minimum despite earlier assurances that salaries would be paid without disruption following US and Israeli attacks.

The report said many skilled workers had turned to app-based taxi driving for income.

Restaurants squeezed by rising prices

Restaurants and food businesses have also come under pressure from higher prices and weakening consumer demand.

The owner of a fast-food restaurant in Lahijan, north of Iran, said the cost of ingredients changed so rapidly that menu prices had to increase almost daily.

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“The ingredients for a sandwich sold today for one million rials ($0.55) may cost 1.1 million rials ($0.60) to replace a few days later,” the restaurant owner wrote to Iran International. “Customers are unhappy and we are also being hurt by the situation.”

The decline of the rial had pushed the monthly minimum wage including benefits down to roughly $88 in real terms.

A restaurant owner in Kish said he had already laid off more than 10 employees and now saw closure as the only remaining option.

Customers and business owners also reported sharp increases in fast-food prices, with some sandwiches selling for around five million rials ($2.75) and pizzas reaching 1.2 million rials ($6.60).