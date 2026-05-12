Australia is expected to post a smaller-than-anticipated budget deficit on Tuesday, with higher commodity prices linked to the Iran conflict boosting government revenues.

Rising prices for energy and raw materials have strengthened Australia’s export earnings and tax intake, providing a financial windfall for the government ahead of the budget release.

The government is also attempting to advance politically sensitive reforms while balancing concerns over cost-of-living pressures and the broader economic impact of prolonged instability in the Middle East.