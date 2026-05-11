Iran’s deputy foreign minister Kazem Gharibabadi has accused the United States and its regional allies of attempting to shift attention away from what Tehran describes as unlawful military action and blockade measures against Iran by pushing for a new UN Security Council draft on the Strait of Hormuz.

“Freedom of navigation is a respected legal principle,” Gharibabadi wrote on X, “but it cannot be interpreted selectively, politically, and separately from the UN Charter.”

He warned that any Security Council text addressing the Strait of Hormuz without referring to “aggression, blockade, threat of force and Iran’s legitimate rights to defend its security and vital interests” would be “incomplete, biased, political and doomed to fail.”