Australia sanctioned seven Iranian individuals and four entities on Tuesday over what it called the Islamic Republic’s crackdown on protesters and women and its destabilizing activity through missile and shadow-banking networks.
The Australian foreign ministry said the measures targeted senior officials and entities involved in violence against women and children, mass arrests, torture, forced confessions, internet restrictions and the wrongful detention of foreign nationals.
It said the sanctions were also aimed at parts of Iran’s shadow banking system, which it said helps fund groups such as Hamas, support Tehran’s ballistic missile program and enable other destabilizing activity.
Among those sanctioned was Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni Kalagari, who Australia said is also deputy commander-in-chief of the Law Enforcement Forces, one of the entities listed over its role in the crackdown.
Australia also sanctioned Ruhollah Momen Nasab, saying he was responsible for deploying 80,000 forces to surveil women and girls in schools, universities, public spaces and online and enforce mandatory hijab rules.
Another listed individual was accused of establishing neighborhood intelligence databases through door-to-door data collection and patrols to identify and punish opponents of the Islamic Republic, while others were sanctioned over the wrongful detention of foreign nationals, the government said.
The sanctioned individuals were Momeni, Momen Nasab, Majid Feiz Jafari, Ghorban Mohammad Valizadeh, Mohsen Ebrahimi, Nasser Zarringhalam and Mansour Zarringhalam.
The listed entities were the Law Enforcement Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran; Seraj Cyberspace Organization, an IRGC-established cyber outfit accused of recruiting and mobilizing pro-Islamic Republic internet users to spread disinformation and attack opponents online; and the exchange firms Berelian Exchange and GCM Exchange.
“Australia continues to stand with the brave people of Iran against a brutal, oppressive regime,” the government said.
The announcement was made alongside new UK sanctions targeting 12 individuals and entities linked to Iran over what Britain called hostile activity, including plotting attacks and providing financial services to groups seeking to destabilize the United Kingdom.
The United States also imposed sanctions on Monday on three individuals and nine companies accused of helping Iran ship oil to China, while EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said the bloc would expand its Iran sanctions to include those responsible for obstructing freedom of navigation.
Australia said Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s government has imposed more than 230 sanctions on Iranian individuals and entities, including more than 100 linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
A Bahraini court sentenced a woman to life in prison after convicting her of communicating with Iran's Revolutionary Guards with intent to carry out hostile acts against the kingdom and harm its national interests, Bahrain's public prosecution said on Tuesday.
The prosecution said the woman used a social media account to post photos and coordinates of key sites and facilities in Bahrain and shared content that harmed the kingdom's military, political and economic standing.
Authorities said the account also promoted what the prosecution described as Iranian attacks against Bahrain.
The woman admitted to the charges during questioning, prosecutors said, adding that she told investigators she used her social media account to assist those targeting Bahrain by sharing images and coordinates of vital sites alongside messages indicating they could be targeted.
The prosecution said the court also ordered the confiscation of seized items. It did not identify the woman or say when the alleged acts took place.
Bahrain-Iran tensions
The ruling comes days after Bahrain said it had arrested 41 people allegedly linked to a group tied to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the ideology of Velayat-e Faqih, or Guardianship of the Jurist – the doctrine underpinning the Islamic Republic’s system of clerical rule and giving Iran’s supreme leader ultimate religious and political authority.
Authorities said legal proceedings were underway and investigations were continuing.
Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani on Saturday accused Tehran of interfering in the kingdom's internal affairs after the arrests, calling it a violation of international law and good neighborly principles. Iran has not publicly responded to the accusations.
Iranians’ anger over internet shutdown is “completely justified,” the government spokesperson said on Tuesday, calling internet access a right of the people as the country remained in a digital blackout for over 70 days.
“The cause of this anger is the enemies who undermine our security environment,” Fatemeh Mohajerani said.
Mohajerani added that the aim of tiered internet, known as "Internet Pro," was merely to give businesses quality access, and vowed people’s connectivity would return once the threat of war receded.