IRGC-affiliated Tasnim News reported on Monday that a VLCC tanker carrying Iraqi crude crossed the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday using a route designated by Iran’s armed forces.

It identified the tanker as the Agios Fanourios I and said it had left the strait and was now in the Gulf of Oman before heading to Vietnam’s Nghi Son port.

Reuters reported that the crossing came after reports that the tanker had switched off its trackers to avoid Iranian attacks.