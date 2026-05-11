President Donald Trump told reporters on Monday Iran had agreed to allow the United States to retrieve its highly enriched uranium stockpiles but later reversed course and did not include that commitment in a written response they sent after four days.

"They said, you're going to have to take it. We were going to go with them, but they changed their mind because they didn't put it in the paper. So when they sent us this document that we waited four days for that should have taken 10 minutes to do.

So they agree with us, and then they take it back."