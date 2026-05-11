Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on Monday the country’s armed forces were ready to deliver a “lesson-teaching” response to any aggression, warning that Iran was prepared for “all options.”

“Our armed forces are ready to deliver a lesson-teaching response to any aggression; wrong strategies and wrong decisions always lead to wrong results, and the whole world has already understood this. We are prepared for all options; they will be surprised," he said in a post on X.