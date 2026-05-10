Netanyahu expected to hold call with Trump - Jerusalem Post
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to speak with US President Donald Trump within the next hour, the Jerusalem Post reported, citing a source familiar with the details.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to speak with US President Donald Trump within the next hour, the Jerusalem Post reported, citing a source familiar with the details.
President Donald Trump accused Iran of using delay tactics in negotiations with the United States and “playing games” with Washington for decades, but said Tehran would no longer be able to “laugh” at the US.
“Iran has been playing games with the United States, and the rest of the World, for 47 years,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.
Trump accused Iran of “delay, delay, delay” and criticized former US presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden over their Iran policies.
“They will be laughing no longer,” Trump added.
Regional countries should coordinate with Tehran to achieve calm and understand Iran’s power, a member of the Iranian parliament’s Energy Committee said on Sunday.
“The Strait of Hormuz will no longer return to its previous situation, and the Islamic Republic emphasizes maintaining this strategic position,” Ahmad Moradi added.
Moradi said regional countries should not be “deceived” by US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Iran’s Oil Terminals Company denied reports of an oil leak near Kharg Island on Sunday after satellite imagery appeared to show a large slick west of Iran’s main oil export hub in the Persian Gulf.
The company’s chief executive said inspections had found no evidence of leaks from storage tanks, pipelines, loading facilities or tankers operating near the island.
He said Iranian teams had carried out additional field inspections and laboratory testing after the reports emerged and had not identified “even the smallest trace” of leakage.
US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz said Iran could not be allowed to threaten global shipping and the world economy.
“The world should not tolerate an Iranian regime that is trying to choke off the entire world’s economy,” Waltz told Fox News Sunday.
“It cannot start just throwing sea mines indiscriminately out into the ocean, attacking shipping,” he said.
Waltz said Iranian state television had also discussed targeting undersea cables that carry financial data, cloud information and other economic traffic in and out of the Persian Gulf.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Iran’s highly enriched uranium must be removed, saying the war had achieved “a great deal” but was not over, in an interview with CBS News’ 60 Minutes program.
“I think it accomplished a great deal, but it’s not over,” Netanyahu said.
Asked about Iran’s highly enriched uranium, Netanyahu said: “It can be done physically.”