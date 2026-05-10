President Donald Trump accused Iran of using delay tactics in negotiations with the United States and “playing games” with Washington for decades, but said Tehran would no longer be able to “laugh” at the US.

“Iran has been playing games with the United States, and the rest of the World, for 47 years,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Trump accused Iran of “delay, delay, delay” and criticized former US presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden over their Iran policies.

“They will be laughing no longer,” Trump added.