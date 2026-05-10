Iran’s response to a US proposal sent through Pakistani mediation included a clause on an Israel-Lebanon ceasefire, Hezbollah-affiliated Al Mayadeen reported, citing sources.
The sources said including the Lebanon ceasefire file in the Iranian response was one of Tehran’s red lines in the negotiations.
They said any agreement with Washington must include an end to the war immediately upon its announcement.
The Iranian response also stressed the lifting of US sanctions and the release of frozen Iranian funds, the sources said.
Tehran also demanded the cancellation of OFAC restrictions related to Iranian oil sales, according to the report.
The sources said the Iranian response stipulated Iranian management of the Strait of Hormuz under the proposed understandings.
The proposed agreement includes 30 days of negotiations after the war is stopped to discuss details, the sources said.
Negotiations between Tehran and Washington will continue for now in writing through the Pakistani mediator, according to the report.