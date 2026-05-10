A source cited by Iran’s state-linked Tasnim news agency dismissed Donald Trump’s criticism of Tehran’s response to the latest US proposal, insisting Iranian officials were not seeking Washington’s approval.

“No one in Iran drafts plans to please Trump,” the source said, according to Tasnim, adding that the US president’s reaction “does not matter at all.”

The source added that Iran's negotiations team should only have the interests of "the Iranian nation" in mind when drafting plans.

Trump had earlier described Iran’s response as “totally unacceptable,” raising fresh uncertainty over diplomatic efforts following weeks of war and ceasefire negotiations.