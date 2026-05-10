Iran response to US seeks end to war on all fronts - state media
Iran’s proposed text in response to the latest US proposal focuses on ending the war on all fronts, especially in Lebanon, state media said on Sunday.
Iran’s proposed text in response to the latest US proposal focuses on ending the war on all fronts, especially in Lebanon, state media said on Sunday.
The United Arab Emirates strongly condemned drone attacks on Kuwait on Sunday, calling them terrorist acts and a threat to Kuwait’s sovereignty and security.
The ministry said the UAE stood in full solidarity with Kuwait and supported all measures to preserve its security and stability.
A Panama-flagged bulk carrier bound for Brazil passed through the Strait of Hormuz using a route designated by Iran’s armed forces, IRGC-affiliated Tasnim News reported on Sunday.
The vessel was identified as the Mdl Toofan, with the report saying it had departed from Saudi Arabia’s Ras al-Khair port and was headed to Rio Grande.
The ship had tried to pass through the strait on May 4 but was turned back by Iranian armed forces, according to the report.
Qatar condemned on Sunday a drone attack on a commercial cargo vessel in its territorial waters northeast of Mesaieed Port, calling it a violation of freedom of navigation and international law.
The country’s foreign ministry called the attack a dangerous and unacceptable escalation that could threaten commercial maritime routes and vital supplies in the region.
It said Qatar was following the incident with relevant authorities and regional and international partners.
A loud explosion heard on Sunday in Iran’s southeastern port city of Chabahar came from the area of the IRGC’s Imam Ali base, according to Halvash, which covers developments in Sistan-Baluchestan province.
It cited residents as saying that the blast wave was strong enough to shake the windows and walls of some homes.
Iranian media earlier reported the sound was linked to unexploded ordnance from the recent conflict.
UAE air defenses intercepted two drones launched from Iran on Sunday, the country’s defense ministry said.
The ministry said no deaths or injuries had been reported in recent hours.