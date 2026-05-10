Iran’s state media reported on Sunday that Ali Abdollahi, commander of Khatam al-Anbiya joint military command, met Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, who has not been seen publicly since the strikes that killed his father and reportedly wounded him.

Abdollahi briefed Khamenei on the readiness of armed forces, including the army, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards, police, security and border forces, the defense ministry and Basij members, according to the report.

Khamenei reportedly thanked the armed forces and issued "new guiding measures to pursue military operations and firmly confront adversaries."