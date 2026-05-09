UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan voiced full support for Bahrain after authorities said they had uncovered and dismantled a group allegedly linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the ideology of Velayat-e Faqih.

Abdullah condemned the alleged network and backed measures taken by Bahraini security services, praising what he described as their vigilance in uncovering the group.

He also reiterated the UAE’s rejection of “all forms of terrorism and organizations linked to external agendas,” adding that Bahrain’s security was “an integral part” of the security of the UAE and the wider Arab states of the region.