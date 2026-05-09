US President Donald Trump reposted a Just the News item citing a Napolitan News poll that found 53% of US voters say preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon is more important than ending the fighting quickly, calling the findings “very important” and saying: “This is where our Nation stands!!!”

The article said 60% of voters also prioritized preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon over stabilizing energy prices in the US.

Just the News said the polling also showed growing skepticism toward NATO, with 38% of voters saying the US should defend the alliance if attacked and 32% saying Washington should leave it altogether.