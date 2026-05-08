Iranian media have welcomed Beijing’s unusually sharp rhetoric in support of Tehran, portraying recent Chinese diplomacy as evidence of a deepening strategic partnership.
Much of the coverage has focused on Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi’s visit to Beijing and his meetings with senior Chinese officials.
During the trip, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi delivered some of Beijing’s strongest language to date on the conflict, condemning what he called “warmongering by the US and Israel” and warning that the region had reached a “decisive turning point.”
Iranian outlets quickly cast the remarks as evidence that China was moving closer to Tehran.
But beneath the celebratory tone lies a more complicated reality: China sees Iran as a useful junior partner, not an ally worth sacrificing its broader economic interests for.
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Iranian media have welcomed Beijing’s unusually sharp rhetoric in support of Tehran, portraying recent Chinese diplomacy as evidence of a deepening strategic partnership.
Much of the coverage has focused on Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi’s visit to Beijing and his meetings with senior Chinese officials.
During the trip, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi delivered some of Beijing’s strongest language to date on the conflict, condemning what he called “warmongering by the US and Israel” and warning that the region had reached a “decisive turning point.”
Iranian outlets quickly cast the remarks as evidence that China was moving closer to Tehran.
Economic daily Donya-ye-Eqtesad linked Beijing’s rhetoric to Donald Trump’s upcoming visit to China, arguing that the Chinese were trying to secure a de-escalation framework before the summit while resisting US pressure over the Strait of Hormuz.
Other Iranian analyses cited Chinese Communist Party journals describing the conflict as a costly strategic failure for Washington.
The Iranian economic site Tahlil Bazaar highlighted articles in Qiushi arguing that the war had damaged US credibility and increased economic pressure on Western countries through rising energy prices.
These narratives, amplified by Iranian media, emphasized Iran’s asymmetric tactics and their impact on global markets. But beneath the celebratory tone lies a more complicated reality: China sees Iran as a useful junior partner, not an ally worth sacrificing its broader economic interests for.
China’s messaging has not been uniformly supportive. Chinese officials have repeatedly stressed opposition to any action threatening shipping lanes or escalating regional instability.
Iranian media also quoted Beijing calling for a “complete and immediate ceasefire” after Iranian strikes on oil facilities in neighboring states.
That dual messaging—rhetorical support for Tehran combined with warnings against escalation—reflects China’s real priorities.
Beijing’s first concern is the Strait of Hormuz. Although China buys discounted Iranian oil, it depends far more heavily on energy imports from Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
When Iran effectively closed the strait earlier this year, Chinese officials were reportedly alarmed by the resulting spike in energy prices and its potential impact on economic growth. For Beijing, disruptions in Hormuz are not ideological matters but direct threats to economic stability.
China’s second expectation is restraint. Despite the “Comprehensive Strategic Partnership” signed in 2021, Beijing has no interest in being dragged into a direct confrontation between Iran and the United States.
Since April, China has worked with Pakistan to facilitate temporary pauses in fighting, but Chinese officials have also made clear that Beijing will not fight on Iran’s behalf. Mediation, not military alignment, remains the limit of China’s commitment.
The third expectation is stability. China wants Iran strong enough to challenge US influence and remain a reliable sanctioned oil supplier, but not unstable enough to damage Beijing’s broader regional interests or require large-scale economic rescue.
Chinese analysts have increasingly warned that prolonged economic deterioration in Iran could complicate Beijing’s ties with Arab states across the Persian Gulf and undermine its long-term regional strategy.
This balancing act explains why China’s rhetoric has sharpened even as its limits have become clearer.
Beijing is willing to criticize the United States and Israel, support ceasefire diplomacy and pressure Washington politically. But it does not seem prepared to jeopardize its relationships in the region or Western markets to shield Iran from the consequences of a wider war.
A former senior Iranian security official has criticized state television for amplifying hardline rhetoric that he warned could deepen social divisions at a sensitive moment for the country.
Mahmoud Mirlohi, a former deputy interior minister, said Iran’s state broadcaster has failed to reflect the diversity of Iranian society, instead operating as though the entire country shares the views of radical ultraconservative factions.
His remarks come as speculation intensifies over possible leadership changes at the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), whose chief, Payman Jebelli, is nearing the end of his five-year term.
Iranian media in recent weeks have floated several possible successors, including former IRIB deputy Ali Darabi and former state TV chief Ezatollah Zarghami—figures who, despite their roots in the system, are now often seen as more pragmatic and more responsive to public opinion.
The debate comes as signs of diplomatic progress between Tehran and Washington have fueled cautious optimism about a possible de-escalation after weeks of conflict. But mistrust between the two sides remains deep, and hardliners in both countries continue pushing rhetoric that risks undermining negotiations.
IRIB, which holds a monopoly over terrestrial radio and television and still exerts broad influence across Iran’s media landscape, has long faced accusations of functioning as a platform for the ultraconservative Paydari Party.
Under Jebelli, much of the broadcaster’s programming has been shaped by his deputy Vahid Jalili, brother of hardline politician Saeed Jalili. Both are associated with Paydari’s ideological camp.
Over the past week, IRIB has prominently featured commentators advocating confrontation both at home and abroad.
Some warned Iranians against protesting rising prices, while one guest called for the execution of former president Hassan Rouhani and former foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.
Others attacked Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator and parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, exposing widening fractures even within conservative circles.
Several hardline figures also escalated rhetoric against the United Arab Emirates.
Paydari-aligned lawmakers Ali Khezrian and Alaeddin Boroujerdi called for the UAE’s destruction, with Khezrian threatening to “force the Emirates back to the age of camel riding.”
Mirlohi warned that such rhetoric undermines national cohesion at a time when authorities are attempting to project wartime unity.
Even Iranians attending nightly pro-government gatherings, he argued, do not necessarily share the ideological views promoted by state television.
He warned that treating those gatherings as proof of broad support for hardline ideology risked further alienating the public.
The criticism has not been limited to establishment insiders.
Reformist commentator Abbas Abdi wrote in Etemad Online that constant propaganda about Iran’s “victory” in the war rang hollow amid worsening economic conditions, arguing that genuine success would require stabilizing the country’s economy rather than relying on slogans.
Commentator Nasrin Zamiri wrote on the Asr Iran website that state television has failed to properly inform the public about the country’s real conditions and challenges.
She noted that no traditional or social media platform in Iran rivals IRIB’s reach, particularly in smaller towns and rural areas, making its editorial choices especially consequential.
The criticism reflects growing concern among even some establishment figures that IRIB’s increasingly ideological tone may alienate parts of the public at a moment when the state is trying to project national unity.
Signs of a possible breakthrough between Tehran and Washington have triggered sharply divergent reactions across Iran’s political and media landscape.
US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that a deal with Tehran “will happen” but insisted there was “never a deadline” for negotiations.
When asked whether a deal could come before his planned trip to China next week, he said “it’s possible,” while stressing that renewed strikes also remained on the table.
His comments came as Axios reported that the White House believes a one-page memorandum to end the war may be within reach, potentially laying the groundwork for broader nuclear talks and a possible agreement within 30 days.
Reacting cautiously, Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said the US proposal remains under review and that Tehran’s response would be conveyed to Pakistani mediators once finalized.
According to Axios, Washington expects a reply within 48 hours.
The combination of Trump’s remarks and reports of a possible agreement had immediate economic effects inside Iran, with the value of foreign currencies and the cryptocurrency Tether falling sharply in Tehran markets.
Hardline rejection
Media outlets affiliated with the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), however, pushed back strongly against suggestions that an agreement was imminent.
“Today’s propaganda by American media is about justifying Trump’s retreat from his recent hostile action,” Tasnim News wrote, citing an unnamed informed source. “Trump’s move was wrong from the beginning and should not have been taken.”
The source added that after Trump’s “retreat,” Iran had resumed reviewing the proposal and would announce its conclusion to mediators “whenever it reaches one.”
Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesperson for parliament’s national security committee, also dismissed the reports.
“What the Americans did not achieve in face-to-face negotiations, they will not obtain through a failed war,” he said. “Iran is ready, finger on the trigger… if they do not surrender and grant the necessary concessions… we will deliver a harsh and regret-inducing response.”
Diplomatic opening?
Despite the rhetoric, other voices portrayed the developments as a possible diplomatic opening.
The website Nour News, close to security institutions, described the suspension of the “Freedom Project” as evidence of a US “miscalculation” but added that it had “once again given value to the diplomacy card and strengthened the negotiation option to resolve the crisis.”
It also pointed to Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi’s recent trip to Beijing as evidence that Iran had entered a new phase of diplomatic activity, with China emerging as a potential facilitator in the Hormuz crisis.
The outlet warned, however, that “given Trump’s impulsive decisions, the situation remains fragile.”
Even as negotiations continue, Tehran appears intent on reinforcing its leverage in the Strait of Hormuz.
Reports indicate Iranian authorities have issued new instructions to shipping companies through a body referred to as the “Persian Gulf Strait Authority.”
The reported rules state that ships from countries that sanctioned Iran or froze Iranian assets could be denied passage. Violations may result in seizure and fines amounting to up to 20 percent of cargo value.
Journalist Mohammadreza Manafi wrote on X that Araghchi’s meeting with China’s foreign minister may have helped break the deadlock.
“It seems Araghchi will return to Tehran from the land of the dragon with ‘full hands’,” he wrote.
Analyst Ahmad Zeidabadi offered a more cautious analogy, comparing the negotiations to “the heart of a heart-attack patient being resuscitated in an operating room.”
“Fortunately, today this heart shows better vital signs than in previous days,” he wrote, “but there is no certainty about its condition tomorrow.”
A hardline cleric’s attack on unveiled women, even as Iranian state media showcased them at pro-government rallies to signal broad wartime support, has exposed tensions within the establishment over hijab enforcement.
In the northern city of Rasht, Friday prayer leader Rasoul Fallahi delivered a fiery speech during one of the nightly pro-government gatherings held since the outbreak of the recent war.
Speaking to supporters, he accused unveiled women of standing against “the system and the Quran,” calling them “immoral and immodest.” He also attacked male relatives of such women, describing their fathers, husbands and brothers as “dishonorable.”
Addressing women seen without hijab at the events and elsewhere, Fallahi warned: “Do not think these people will put up with you.” He escalated his rhetoric further by saying that if the public decided to confront them, “they would do something that would make you no longer dare to leave your homes.”
The speech, broadcast live on provincial television, quickly spread across Iran’s domestic online space and reignited debate over hijab enforcement during wartime.
The conservative-leaning outlet Fararu addressed the issue in an article titled, Why Are Unveiled Women Being Attacked?
“From the parade of ‘Self-Sacrificing Volunteer Girls’ to nightly gatherings supporting fighters, camera lenses seek out women with such appearances to show that all segments of society are present among supporters of the homeland,” the editorial read.
The apparent contradiction—highlighting unveiled women in official imagery while condemning them from the pulpit—has not gone unnoticed.
Supporters of stricter dress codes, including clerics like Fallahi, argue that hijab compliance is mandated by Iranian law. They often cite remarks by Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who said several years ago that failing to observe hijab was both “religiously and politically forbidden.”
But Fallahi’s remarks have also drawn criticism from some clerics aligned with the government who argue that emphasizing such issues during wartime risks undermining national unity.
Abdolreza Pourzahabi, the Supreme Leader’s representative in Kurdistan province, cautioned against divisive rhetoric.
“We should not focus on points of division and disturb social calm, causing people already dealing with war to also have to answer for their hijab,” he said.
The debate has also fueled backlash online.
One user wrote: “So if there were no war, the law should be enforced and unveiled women would be beaten, arrested and imprisoned—but because the country is at war and needs people’s presence, it’s temporarily acceptable?”
The broader backdrop dates to September 2022, when the death of Mahsa Amini in custody triggered the nationwide “Woman, Life, Freedom” protests. Since then, authorities have largely avoided aggressive street enforcement of hijab laws for fear of reigniting unrest.
Restrictions nevertheless remain firmly in place in official settings. Women without hijab can still be denied entry to government offices, hospitals and courts, while mandatory hijab rules continue to apply in schools.
Enforcement also varies sharply across the country. In more religious cities such as Qom, stricter measures are still reported.
A user recently wrote on X that while shopping in Qom, an officer shouted at her to observe hijab. When she ignored him, she said he placed his hand on his weapon and threatened to impound her car if she could not find something to cover her head, photographing both her and her license plate.
The dispute reflects a deeper uncertainty within the Islamic Republic: whether the wartime softening around hijab is merely tactical, or a recognition that strict enforcement now carries political risks the state can no longer fully control.
Iranian media are now openly discussing the war’s impact on livelihoods—a subject largely avoided until recently, when journalists resorted to indirect language to navigate censorship.
As a fragile ceasefire holds despite exchanges of fire near the Strait of Hormuz, concern has grown about the risk of unrest driven by soaring prices.
The pharmaceutical sector has been among the hardest hit, with some medicine prices reportedly rising nearly six-fold.
“We have a choice between no medicine or making it available at a high price,” Mahmoud Jamalian of parliament’s Health Committee said, according to Asr Iran.
Warnings have also begun to surface about how the state may respond.
Hardline analyst Mostafa Khoshcheshm said on state television that protests over rising prices could be treated as collaboration with foreign powers seeking to destabilize Iran—an indication of how quickly economic grievances could be securitized.
Moderate daily Sharq wrote that after damaging infrastructure, the war is now eroding economic relations and household livelihoods, adding that uncertainty surrounding the conflict is further weakening the economy.
Beyond prices, the disruption has spread across key sectors. Damage to infrastructure and prolonged internet restrictions have slowed or halted parts of the digital economy, while supply chains have come under strain, compounding pressure on businesses and households.
Economist Hossein Raghfar said the government’s handling of the crisis raises serious concerns, warning that continuing current policies will fuel public dissatisfaction.
He argued that frustration over economic conditions—visible during the January unrest—and the state’s inability to address it had weakened the country internally.
Raghfar criticized the use of scarce foreign currency on car imports and said authorities acted too late to halt exports of eggs, rice and meat to stabilize domestic prices.
“Unfortunately, the government is nowhere to be seen these days,” he said, contrasting the current response with the eight-year war with Iraq.
Asked about solutions, Raghfar said Iran still has the capacity to withstand sanctions but lacks the political will to use it. He called for investment in domestic production and urged reallocating funds to revive key sectors.
Another moderate daily, Etemad, reported that workers are emerging as the primary victims of the war and economic strain, with layoffs, unpaid wages and rising poverty becoming widespread.
In Fars Province, between 20 and 100 workers have reportedly been dismissed per workplace; in Rasht, at least 2,000 have lost their jobs in two months.
The Labor Ministry estimates the conflict has cost more than one million jobs, affecting up to two million people directly or indirectly.
Economist Vahid Shaghaghi-Shahri said chronic inflation, temporary contracts and a large informal labor market had already left workers highly vulnerable.
With war, recession and sanctions converging, he urged the government to prioritize “protecting livelihoods and preventing mass unemployment” as an urgent national priority.