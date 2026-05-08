Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei posted an Arabic warning on social media on Friday after clashes between Iranian and US forces in and around the Strait of Hormuz.

“If you see the lion’s fangs bared, do not think the lion is smiling,” Baghaei wrote on X.

The post came after Iranian and US forces exchanged fire following accusations by both sides of violating a month-old ceasefire linked to the conflict that began with US-Israeli strikes on Iran in late February.

US President Donald Trump said three US Navy destroyers came under attack while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, while Iran’s military accused Washington of striking Iranian vessels.