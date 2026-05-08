Iranian lawmaker Ebrahim Rezaei referred to the United States as the “United States of Idiots” in a social media post on Friday as tensions continued in and around the Strait of Hormuz.
“With this president and that idiot defense secretary, I think instead of USA we should say USI - United States of Idiots,” Rezaei wrote on X.
He also said US naval forces would not be able to pass through the Strait of Hormuz even “with the entire navy,” and accused Washington of acting “like a spoiled child.”
The comments came after clashes between Iranian and US forces following accusations by both sides of violating a month-old ceasefire linked to the war that began in late February.