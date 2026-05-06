Iran soccer chief says World Cup host is ‘FIFA, not Trump or America’
Iran’s football federation chief Mehdi Taj said the country will take part in the upcoming World Cup in North America, saying that the tournament’s host is FIFA rather than the United States or President Donald Trump.
Speaking to Iranian state broadcaster IRIB, Taj said Iran would participate as long as it is treated appropriately, adding that any insult toward Iranian military institutions could create complications for the team’s participation.