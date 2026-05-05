A spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters on Tuesday warned UAE officials against allowing their country to become a base for US and Israeli forces, accusing them of betraying the Islamic world, offical media reported.

The spokesperson said the UAE should not turn into a platform for American and Israeli military activity, adding that any attack launched from Emirati territory against Iranian islands, ports, or coastal areas would be met with what he described as a “crushing and regretful” response.