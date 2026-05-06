UAE condemns 'hostile' Iranian statements
"The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the statement issued by the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reaffirming its categorical rejection of any allegations or threats targeting its sovereignty, national security, or independent decision-making," UAE's foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.
"The Ministry underscored that the UAE reserves its full sovereign, legal, diplomatic, and military rights to address any threat, allegation, or hostile act," the statement added.