Fire breaks out at shopping center west of Tehran - state media
A fire broke out at a shopping center west of the Iranian capital Tehran on Tuesday, Iran’s state news agency IRNA reported, without providing further details.
A fire broke out at a shopping center west of the Iranian capital Tehran on Tuesday, Iran’s state news agency IRNA reported, without providing further details.
Tehran is negotiating with the United States in an atmosphere of deep distrust and suspicion, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on Tuesday.
“We cannot forget the baseless aggressions by the United States against the Islamic Republic,” Baghaei said.
“Based on past experience, we decided not to waste time on issues that have already proven so complex that we were unable to reach agreement,” he added.
The United States and Bahrain are pushing a UN Security Council resolution that could lead to sanctions against Iran if it fails to halt threats to shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, Reuters reported, citing three Western diplomats.
The draft, discussed by council members on Tuesday, would demand Iran stop attacks, disclose the locations of sea mines and refrain from interfering with navigation through the waterway, the report said.
The text operates under Chapter VII of the UN Charter, allowing measures ranging from sanctions to possible military action, though it avoids explicitly authorizing force.
Russia and China could seek to block or alter the resolution, the report cited diplomats as saying, adding that a vote could take place early next week.
Washington has also circulated a proposal for a new multinational maritime coalition called the Maritime Freedom Construct, aimed at establishing a post-conflict security architecture for the Middle East and reopening the Strait once conditions stabilize, the report added.
The lawyer for imprisoned Iranian Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi warned her client faces a sharp deterioration in health and detention conditions, calling the situation unprecedented.
Chirinne Ardakani told a press conference in Paris that Mohammadi had been transferred more than 700 km from her home to a prison without a separate ward for political detainees.
“The degradation in her condition is unprecedented,” Ardakani said, adding the transfer appeared to be carried out “for reasons of reprisal.”
She also said Iranian lawyers have been denied proper access to Mohammadi and her case files. “They do not have access to the file and are refused direct contact with her,” she said.
Ardakani described Mohammadi as both a human rights defender and a journalist targeted for documenting repression, and said her family, including her children living in France, remain deeply affected by her detention.
Mohammadi, a prominent critic of Iran’s authorities, has been jailed for years despite international calls for her release.
US War Secretary Pete Hegseth said Washington will not pursue a nation-building effort in Iran, while adding that Tehran has killed large numbers of its own citizens.
“We’re not going to entangle this into some nation-building project,” Hegseth said at a Pentagon briefing.
He also said Iran’s government “killed 45,000 of their own people, innocent civilians.”
Hegseth said US objectives remain limited, focused on security and preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.
US War Secretary Pete Hegseth said the United States is not seeking conflict with Iran as it launches a temporary operation to protect shipping in the Persian Gulf.
“We’re not looking for a fight,” Hegseth said, describing the effort as defensive and limited in scope.
He said the operation, known as Project Freedom, aims to restore the flow of commerce through the Strait of Hormuz and protect commercial vessels from Iranian aggression.
“Project Freedom is defensive in nature, focused in scope and temporary in duration, with one mission, protecting innocent commercial shipping from Iranian aggression,” he said.
Hegseth said US forces would not need to enter Iranian waters or airspace, adding the mission is designed to secure global energy routes and support international trade.
He warned Iran against interfering with shipping. “If you attack American troops or innocent commercial shipping, you will face overwhelming and devastating American firepower,” he said.
Hegseth added the operation would eventually be handed over to international partners, saying the waterway is more critical to the global economy than to the United States.