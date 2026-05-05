The United States and Bahrain are pushing a UN Security Council resolution that could lead to sanctions against Iran if it fails to halt threats to shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, Reuters reported, citing three Western diplomats.

The draft, discussed by council members on Tuesday, would demand Iran stop attacks, disclose the locations of sea mines and refrain from interfering with navigation through the waterway, the report said.

The text operates under Chapter VII of the UN Charter, allowing measures ranging from sanctions to possible military action, though it avoids explicitly authorizing force.

Russia and China could seek to block or alter the resolution, the report cited diplomats as saying, adding that a vote could take place early next week.

Washington has also circulated a proposal for a new multinational maritime coalition called the Maritime Freedom Construct, aimed at establishing a post-conflict security architecture for the Middle East and reopening the Strait once conditions stabilize, the report added.