The United States, Bahrain and US partners in the Persian Gulf drafted a UN Security Council resolution to defend freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran continues to hold the world’s economy hostage,” Rubio said in a statement on Tuesday.

The draft resolution requires Iran to cease attacks, mining and tolling, disclose the number and location of sea mines it has laid and cooperate with efforts to remove them, Rubio added.

Rubio said the US looked forward to a vote on the resolution in the coming days.