Oil jumps over 5% as Iran says it blocked US ship - Reuters
Brent crude jumped more than 5% on Monday while the dollar strengthened after Iran said it had prevented a US warship from entering the Strait of Hormuz, Reuters reported.
US stock futures, European equities and bond prices fell as investors reacted to rising tensions in the strategic waterway.
The move followed conflicting reports of military activity in the area, which heightened concerns over global energy supply through the strait, a key oil transit route.