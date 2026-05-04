Two US-flagged vessels transit Strait of Hormuz, CENTCOM says
Two US-flagged merchant vessels successfully transited the Strait of Hormuz as US Navy guided-missile destroyers operated in the Persian Gulf under Project Freedom to support efforts to restore commercial shipping, US Central Command said on Monday.
US forces are assisting efforts to restore transit for commercial shipping, CENTCOM said in a post on X.
The two vessels were safely continuing their journey after passing through the strait, CENTCOM added.