The effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz is having an “enormous impact” on the Indo-Pacific, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said on Monday.

Speaking in Canberra after talks with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Takaichi said Japan and Australia would respond urgently to secure stable energy supplies.

“We affirmed that Japan and Australia will closely communicate with each other in responding with a sense of urgency,” she said.