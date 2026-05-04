Three Indian citizens injured in Iran drone attack on Fujairah oil complex
Three Indian citizens were moderately injured in an Iranian drone attack on Fujairah’s oil industry complex, Fujairah’s media office said.
Three Indian citizens were moderately injured in an Iranian drone attack on Fujairah’s oil industry complex, Fujairah’s media office said.
Authorities in Fujairah said a fire broke out at the Fujairah Petroleum Industries Zone after what they described as a drone strike from Iran, with civil defense teams working to bring the blaze under control.
Fujairah Civil Defense teams are continuing efforts to bring the blaze under control, officials said.
The UAE Defense Ministry says four cruise missiles launched from Iran were detected toward various areas across the country.
"Three were successfully engaged over the country’s territorial waters, while one fell in the sea."
The ministry said the sounds heard in different parts of the country are a result of air defense systems engaging threats.
IRGC spokesman Hossein Mohebbi said there had been no change in the management of the Strait of Hormuz, adding that civilian and commercial vessels would remain safe if they follow transit protocols issued by the IRGC Navy.
“There has been no change in the management process of the Strait of Hormuz,” Mohebbi said. “Any maritime movement by civilian and commercial vessels that complies with the transit protocols issued by the IRGC Navy and takes place along the designated route with coordination will be secure and safe.”
“Other maritime movements that violate the IRGC Navy’s declared principles will face serious risks. Violating vessels will be forcefully stopped.”
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Monday no commercial vessels or oil tankers had passed through the Strait of Hormuz in recent hours, after the US military said two US-flagged commercial vessels had crossed the strait.
The IRGC also warned that ships violating its declared naval rules would face “serious risks.”
“No commercial vessels or oil tankers have passed through the Strait of Hormuz in recent hours, and the claims by American officials are baseless and completely false,” the IRGC public relations office said.
“Other maritime movements that contradict the declared principles of the IRGC Navy will face serious risks, and violating vessels will be forcefully stopped.”
Qatar said on Monday that an Iranian drone attack on an Emirati tanker belonging to ADNOC in the Strait of Hormuz was a breach of international law and freedom of navigation.
The Qatari foreign ministry said it “categorically rejects using the Strait of Hormuz as a pressure card” and called for it to be reopened without conditions.