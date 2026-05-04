The US military would be attacked if it tried to approach or enter the Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s joint military command said on Monday.

“We warn that any foreign armed forces, especially the aggressive US military, will be targeted if they intend to approach or enter the Strait of Hormuz,” said the Khatam al-Anbiya joint military command.

Any US effort to change the current situation would only make conditions more complex and endanger vessels in the area, according to the statement.

It added that safe passage through the strait must be coordinated with Iran’s armed forces.