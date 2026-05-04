The maritime security threat level in the Strait of Hormuz remains critical due to ongoing regional military operations, UK Maritime Trade Operations said on Monday.

UKMTO, speaking on behalf of the Joint Maritime Information Center, advised mariners to coordinate with Omani authorities via VHF channel 16.

It said vessels should consider routing through Oman’s territorial waters south of the traffic separation scheme, where the United States has established an enhanced security area.

"Mariners should expect increased naval presence, enhanced force protection postures, potential VHF hailing, and congestion near anchorage areas," it added.