The report identified the men as Mehdi Rasouli and Mohammadreza Miri, who were described as “Mossad elements” involved in what authorities called a “coup” in January 2026, and Ebrahim Dolatabadi, described as a key figure in unrest in the Tabarsi area.

State media said Rasouli and Miri had a “direct role” in the killing of a member of Iran’s security forces during the events, while Dolatabadi was accused of leading groups involved in clashes that resulted in further deaths.

Rights groups say Iran has executed at least 25 political prisoners since the beginning of US-Israeli strikes on Feb. 28.

Tehran executed another political prisoner in Urmia prison on Sunday, the judiciary reported, identifying him as Mehrab Abdollahzadeh.

Born in 1997 in Urmia, he had been arrested on October 22, 2022 during the “Woman, Life, Freedom” protests.

Two other men were executed on Saturday after the Supreme Court upheld their death sentences for spying for Israel and cooperating with the Mossad intelligence service.

The judiciary’s media center said Yaghoub Karimpour and Nasser Bekrzadeh were hanged in Urmia Central Prison following legal proceedings.