Government offices and institutions in Tehran were placed on heightened alert on Saturday, with many staff ordered to remain on “full alert” amid security concerns, Tehran-based Iranian news website Rouydad24 reported on Sunday.

The outlet said employees at Iran’s state broadcaster were told to collect personal belongings and prepare for possible evacuation if an emergency was declared.

Rouydad24 also reported that Tehran Municipality offices were closed on Saturday after an urgent remote-work order was issued across the capital’s 22 districts.