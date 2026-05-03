Several Iranian dual nationals said they had been approached by Iranian intelligence services in the past year in the UK and while traveling in Europe, Turkey and Iran, The Sunday Times reported citing interviews conducted on condition of anonymity.

The approaches involved Iran’s ministry of intelligence and security and the intelligence arm of the IRGC, the report said.

Some of those interviewed said they had been threatened, while others said they were offered money to gather information in the UK or, in some cases, to carry out violent acts against targets on British soil, the report added.