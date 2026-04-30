Iran moved to build a large missile arsenal to deter further attacks after US strikes, Senator John Kennedy said, arguing the shift posed a broader threat beyond the region.

Speaking to Fox News, Kennedy said US intelligence indicated Tehran planned to stockpile ballistic and cruise missiles as well as drones.

"Their new plan was to produce and stockpile so many missiles—ballistic, cruise, and drones—that they could turn to Americans and say, ‘Look, we’re going to restart our nuclear program. And if you bomb us again, you can—but we’re going to destroy the Middle East with our stockpile of missiles. And by the way, we can hit Berlin, London, and Paris.’ We couldn’t let that happen, and President Trump didn’t let it happen," Kennedy said.