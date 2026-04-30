Israeli soldier killed in Hezbollah drone attack - IDF
An Israeli soldier identified as 19-year-old Sergeant Liem Ben Hamo was killed in a Hezbollah drone strike in southern Lebanon on Thursday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement.
An Israeli soldier identified as 19-year-old Sergeant Liem Ben Hamo was killed in a Hezbollah drone strike in southern Lebanon on Thursday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement.
The United States has asked partner countries to join its newly formed Maritime Freedom Coalition to help secure passage through the Strait of Hormuz and Persian Gulf waterways, according to a State Department cable.
The cable, sent this week to US diplomatic posts around the world, instructed diplomats to announce the coalition and “ask for partner participation” by Friday.
It also told diplomats not to discuss the initiative with “US adversaries, including Russia, China, Belarus, and Cuba.”
According to the cable, which was first reported by the Wall Street Journal, the coalition will be led by the State and Defense Departments through US Central Command.
“The MFC will take steps to ensure safe passage, including providing real-time information, safety guidance, and coordination to ensure vessels can transit these waters securely,” the cable said.
President Donald Trump has on several occasions criticized NATO allies and European countries for not doing enough to help the United States reopen and secure the Strait of Hormuz which has been effectively closed after the Iran war.
US blockade
The US initiative comes as Washington has imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports since April 13, sharply reducing Iran’s oil exports and intensifying pressure on Tehran’s access to maritime trade routes.
Iranian crude shipments that successfully moved out of the Gulf of Oman fell to about four million barrels between April 13 and April 25, Reuters reported, citing oil analytics firm Vortexa.
That was down more than 80% from a comparable period in March, when Iran exported 23.4 million barrels, according to LSEG data cited by Reuters.
Reuters said only a handful of tankers carrying Iranian crude left the Gulf of Oman during that period.
Some Iranian vessels have turned off tracking systems, while US forces have turned back Iranian tankers, making it impossible to determine how much crude Iran is still delivering to customers, particularly China.
President Donald Trump’s administration remains “in active conversations” with Congress over the conflict with Iran as the 60-day deadline under the War Powers Resolution approaches, the White House principal deputy press secretary told Iran International.
“President Trump has been transparent with the Hill since before Operation Epic Fury began, and administration officials provided over 30 bipartisan briefings for Members of Congress to keep them apprised of military updates,” Anna Kelly said.
“The President’s preference is always diplomacy, and Iran wants to make a deal,” she added.
Kelly said "the administration is in active conversations with the Hill on this topic. Members of Congress who try to score political points by usurping the Commander-in-Chief’s authority would only undermine the United States Military abroad, which no elected official should want to do.”
The War Powers Resolution requires the president to terminate the use of US armed forces within 60 days unless Congress authorizes the action, extends the period, or is physically unable to meet.
Iranian crude shipments that successfully moved out of the Gulf of Oman fell to about four million barrels between April 13 and April 25, Reuters reported, citing oil analytics firm Vortexa, as the US naval blockade tightened pressure on Tehran’s exports.
Vortexa said only a handful of carriers carrying Iranian crude left the Gulf of Oman during that period, down more than 80% from a comparable period in March, when Iran exported 23.4 million barrels, according to LSEG data cited by Reuters.
The report said some Iranian vessels have turned off tracking systems, while US forces have turned back Iranian tankers, making it impossible to measure how much crude Iran is delivering to customers, particularly China.
The Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has demanded the British government explain whether alleged Iranian operatives have crossed the English Channel in small boats, after claiming he had received information from a source in the Iranian diaspora.
“I do have a source within the Iranian-Persian diaspora who is one of the best-connected human beings in the world that I know,” Farage told GB News.
“He told me last night that he knows for a fact that over the course of the last few weeks, there have been Iranian operatives crossing the Channel in small boats."
“To put that in simple terms, we are importing terrorists into our country from across the English Channel."
Farage said he would challenge the government to respond directly, publicly asking Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood to confirm or deny the claim.
GB News reported that Iranians have made up a significant share of small boat arrivals since the Channel crossings crisis began in 2018, with more than 30,000 Iranians crossing during that period, including 4,500 last year.
The outlet said Iranians accounted for around 16 percent of all small boat arrivals, followed by Afghans at 14 percent and Iraqis at 10 percent.
"Iran has suffered very severe blows over the past year, blows that have set it back years in all areas," Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a ceremony on Thursday.
"US President Trump, in coordination with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is leading the effort to complete the campaign's objectives in a way that ensures Iran will not return to being a threat to the existence of Israel, to the United States, and to the free world for generations to come," he said.
"We support this effort and provide the necessary backing, but we may soon be required to act again to ensure the objectives are achieved."