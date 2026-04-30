“President Trump has been transparent with the Hill since before Operation Epic Fury began, and administration officials provided over 30 bipartisan briefings for Members of Congress to keep them apprised of military updates,” Anna Kelly said.

“The President’s preference is always diplomacy, and Iran wants to make a deal,” she added.

Kelly said "the administration is in active conversations with the Hill on this topic. Members of Congress who try to score political points by usurping the Commander-in-Chief’s authority would only undermine the United States Military abroad, which no elected official should want to do.”

The War Powers Resolution requires the president to terminate the use of US armed forces within 60 days unless Congress authorizes the action, extends the period, or is physically unable to meet.