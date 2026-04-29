Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said Iran’s actions endangered global stability and states in the region.

In an interview with Al Arabiya English, Saar called Iran’s government one of the most dangerous ones in the world because of its nuclear ambitions.

He rejected claims that Israel was influencing US policy, saying US President Donald Trump independently shared Israel’s goal of preventing a nuclear-armed Iran.

“After decades without a strong leader, we now have President Trump,” he said.