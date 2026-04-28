Iran’s ambassador to Pakistan on Tuesday thanked Pakistani officials for facilitating and arranging talks with the US, praising their diplomatic efforts.

Reza Amiri Moghadam expressed appreciation to Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar and diplomats at Pakistan’s foreign ministry.

He said their work helped turn political will into practical arrangements needed for diplomacy.

“This is diplomacy in its truest sense, not merely words, but the quiet, persistent labor that makes dialogue possible and peace attainable,” he wrote on X.