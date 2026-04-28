A suspect wearing an Iranian flag shirt allegedly attacked three Jewish men in New York City and shouted abusive language before being detained, police and community sources said on Friday.

Police identified the suspect as Andrzej Wnuk, 41, who was taken into custody after the incident in Brooklyn.

“The incident is being investigated as a hate crime,” the Williamsburg Shomrim Safety Patrol said, thanking officers and volunteers for their response.

Officers responding to a 911 call found three men with facial pain who declined medical treatment, police said.



